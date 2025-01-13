Apple Watch SE 2025 leaks: New look, plastic build and enhanced features tipped

The upcoming third-generation Apple Watch SE may feature a new plastic design for greater affordability, while the Series 11 and Ultra 3 are anticipated to include health monitoring advancements. All models are expected to debut in September 2025.

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the third-generation Apple Watch SE, according to a recent update from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The affordable smartwatch, which first debuted in 2020 and received a refresh in 2022, could receive a design overhaul as part of its anticipated release later this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new Watch SE is said to feature a fresh look, with rumours suggesting a shift from the traditional aluminium casing to a more cost-effective plastic shell. This move could make the entry-level wearable even more accessible to a broader audience. Gurman’s report also hinted that the third-generation SE might arrive in a wider range of colour options, although further details about its specifications remain under wraps.

Flagship Updates: Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 In addition to the SE, Apple is expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 models, successors to the Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 2 launched in 2024 and 2023, respectively. While the design of these flagship models is predicted to remain largely consistent with their predecessors, Apple is reportedly focusing on significant functional enhancements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The next-generation Apple Watch Ultra is rumoured to include satellite connectivity and support for the 5G RedCap network, which offers a streamlined version of traditional 5G connectivity. Both the Series 11 and Ultra 3 are also expected to feature a high blood pressure detection capability, marking a major step forward in health tracking.

Expanded Ecosystem and AI Integration Alongside the new smartwatch lineup, Apple is said to be working on a revamped health application, an AI-driven coaching service, and enhanced capabilities for AirPods. These developments indicate Apple’s continued focus on integrating health and wellness features into its ecosystem.

Launch Timeline The new Apple Watch models are expected to be unveiled in September 2025, alongside the iPhone 17 series. As anticipation builds, Apple enthusiasts will be watching closely for further updates on the features and design of the third-generation Watch SE, as well as the latest innovations in the Series 11 and Ultra 3 models. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}