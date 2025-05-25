Apple Watch SE in 2025: Smartwatch that still makes sense for most people

There’s no shortage of smartwatch options in 2025. The Apple Watch Series 10 is flashier than ever, the Ultra is built like a tank, and fitness brands are throwing feature-rich wearables at every budget point. And yet, the Apple Watch SE, launched a couple of years ago, still quietly holds its ground. The question is: should you still consider it in 2025?

Let’s break it down.

No-nonsense experience, still relevant today If you’re not chasing the latest features like blood oxygen sensors or the new stress-tracking chip in the Series 10, the Apple Watch SE delivers everything you need, and then some.

It still runs on Apple’s current software (watchOS 11 at the time of writing), syncs effortlessly with your iPhone, and handles everyday use with zero lag. You can track workouts, check your heart rate, get notifications, and use Siri. All on a bright Retina display that holds up even in bright sunlight.

The second-gen SE (still widely sold in 2025) uses the same chip as the Series 8, which means it's far from outdated. Unless you're into biohacking or need advanced health metrics, you're not missing much.

Design that doesn’t feel budget The SE has always been Apple’s way of making a more affordable watch without making it feel cheap. Even in 2025, it doesn’t look outdated. It has the same iconic Apple Watch design with rounded edges, haptic crown, and decent water resistance.

Sure, you won’t get the always-on display or the titanium build of the Ultra, but you’ll also save ₹20,000 or more. For most users, that tradeoff is not just acceptable, it’s welcome.

Who is it really for in 2025? This is where it gets interesting. The Apple Watch SE isn’t trying to be the best for everyone, it’s trying to be the best for most people. That includes:

First-time smartwatch buyers : If you’ve never used an Apple Watch before, this is the best way in.

: If you’ve never used an Apple Watch before, this is the best way in. Students and Gen Z : Affordable, stylish, and functional — without overkill.

: Affordable, stylish, and functional — without overkill. Casual fitness users : You get all the activity tracking you’ll likely need, unless you’re training for a triathlon.

: You get all the activity tracking you’ll likely need, unless you’re training for a triathlon. Parents buying for their kids : It works great with Apple’s Family Setup.

: It works great with Apple’s Family Setup. iPhone users who want a companion, not a lifestyle overhaul. What you’ll miss (But may not care about) Let’s be honest, the SE does cut corners. No ECG, no SpO2, no temperature sensor, and no always-on display. Also, no fast charging.

But here’s the catch: most users don’t end up using those features consistently. The Series 10 is fantastic, but most of its magic is in the details. If you need those details, you already know that. If you don’t, the SE is all the watch you’ll need.

The price-performance sweet spot The SE (GPS) now retails under ₹30,000, and you’ll often find deals around ₹26,000. That puts it squarely in the “smart buy” category.

Compared to the ₹50,000+ price tag of newer models, the SE gives you 80% of the experience for 50% of the cost. That’s compelling in any year, and especially in 2025 when budget-conscious buying is back in fashion.

Bottom line: The SE still holds its own If you’re someone who wants a reliable, polished, feature-rich smartwatch that doesn’t scream for attention, the Apple Watch SE remains one of the best choices in 2025.

It’s not flashy, but it’s functional. It’s not the latest, but it’s lasting. And sometimes, that’s exactly what makes it smart.