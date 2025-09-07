Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 leak ahead of ‘Awe Dropping’ event on September 9: What to expect

Tech giant Apple is reportedly preparing to refresh its smartwatch line-up with the launch of the Watch Series 11 and the Watch Ultra 3 at its upcoming “Awe Dropping” event on 9 September, alongside iPhone 17 lineup.

Apple Watch Series 11: Brighter display, modest update According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Series 11 will closely resemble its predecessor in design, but Apple is expected to upgrade the display with a higher maximum brightness for improved outdoor visibility. The company could also intend to introduce new colours and strap options, while addressing durability concerns raised by users of the Jet Black finish on last year’s Series 10, reported MacRumors.

While the Series 10 was internally viewed by Apple as a major overhaul, the Series 11 may represent a more incremental update. It is expected to run on a new S11 chip and include a MediaTek modem supporting 5G RedCap for wearables. Speculation about the inclusion of blood pressure monitoring has circulated for months, but Gurman believes the feature is not yet ready for release.

Pre-orders for the Series 11 are anticipated to begin on 12 September, with availability following on 19 September.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Bigger display, upgraded internals Meanwhile, fresh leaks from MacRumors suggest the Watch Ultra 3 will likely feature Apple’s largest display yet. Code spotted in iOS 26 points to a higher resolution panel with slimmer bezels, offering a sleeker look, better outdoor readability, and more space for information-rich watch faces.

Internally, the Ultra 3 is expected to adopt either the refined S10 chip or the forthcoming S11, potentially creating space for a larger battery or additional sensors. The model is also tipped to use the latest LPTO3 OLED display technology, promising smoother animations and enhanced always-on performance.

