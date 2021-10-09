OPEN APP
Washington: Apple Watch Series 7 was launched last month alongside the iPhone 13 series. During the launch, Apple revealed the new line-up of Apple Watches which included Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3. The Apple Watch Series 6 was missing from the line-up and now its clear why. The Series 6 has been discontinued and it is not listed on the company's official site. 

The Apple Watch Series 6 was launched last year and the Series 7 will be the replacement for the older version. Considering that the Series 7 has been launched at a similar price as Series 6, Apple decided to discontinue to the smartwatch. However, the Apple Watch Series 3 that was launched in 2017 is still available.

The Apple Series 7 has been priced at a price of 41,990 for the standard variants. The Series 7 will be sold in 5 colours for the standard version. 

Buyers interested in the Series 7 can order the watch via Apple's official online store as well as their authorized brick & mortar stores. 

