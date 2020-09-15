Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE India pricing details

The Series 6 doesn’t push the boundaries for performance per se, but it has a blood oxygen monitor, which can be useful for various health applications. Apple has also partnered with various health organizations run large scale studies using data from the Watch. The blood oxygen saturation can be measured at any time, just like the heart rate sensor. With the new version, the Apple Watch can now measure heart rates, take ECG readings, and monitor blood oxygen levels, providing much more data for developers to build apps on.