After much anticipation, Apple is now set to launch its latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch 7 series, in the stores on 15 October, a sign that it’s coping with production challenges that had dogged the new device.

The Cupertino-based company plans to begin taking orders for the smartwatch from this Friday. It will then hit stores a week later, Apple said in a statement on its website.

The Series 7 watch was unveiled on Sept. 14, but Apple left the release date vague at the time, saying it would be “later this fall." The device has a bigger display, marking the first time the company has enlarged the watch’s screen since the Series 4 three years ago.

Apple Watch Series 7 India price availability:

Apple Watch Series 7 starts at ₹41,900 while the Apple Watch SE will now start at ₹29,900. On the other hand, Apple Watch Series 3 starts at ₹20,900. The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available to order starting October 8. It will be available in stores starting October 15.

Apple customers and investors were bracing for delays since August, when people familiar with the matter said the watch was suffering production snags. An Oct. 15 release would come three weeks after the rollout of Apple’s flagship iPhone device, which was announced at the same time.

Apple Watch Series 7 features

The new Apple Watch Series 7 supports faster charging. It can provide around 8 hours of sleep tracking in 8 minutes of charge.

The Apple Watch Series 7 buttons have been bigger to make it easier to operate. It comes with IP6X resistance and is also swim-proof.

Similar to the iPhone 13 series The new Apple Watch Series 7 is powered by the S7 chipset.

The new Apple Watch Series 7 still comes with a blood oxygen sensor. The Watch Series 7 has been introduced in five new colours: Green, Blue, Red, Midnight and Starlight.

Apple claims the new Watch Series 7 comes with crack-resistant glass which is its strongest crystal ever. The front crystal is 50% thicker than the previous version.

