Apple Watch Series 8 to continue with old design: Report

According to ShrimpApplePro’s tweet, it was claimed that the Apple Watch Series could incorporate the same design as the Apple Series 7 wearable had and possibly not bring any new sensors to the smartwatch.
Apple, a technology giant, is famous for its smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and many other cool gadgets. Recently, it was speculated that Apple’s upcoming smartwatch could feature a new design with squared-off edges. However, latest leaks of Apple's upcoming wearable suggests the Apple Watch Series 8 could have a similar design like its predecessor.
ShrimpApplePro, a twitter user, has recently shared an image on Twitter that shows the possible look of Apple Watch Series 8. According to ShrimpApplePro’s tweet, it was claimed that the Apple Watch Series could incorporate the same design as the Apple Series 7 wearable had and possibly not bring any new sensors to the smartwatch.
As per the leaked images, there could be a similar rotatable crown on the side of the smartwatch along with a button and a microphone in between.
Reportedly, there are no titanium variants of the wearable. Instead, this premium smartwatch can come up with Starlight, Midnight, Product (Red), silver variants in the aluminium range, silver and graphite colour of the stainless steel variants.
As per the leaks, the Watch 8 series from Apple will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and it will be compatible with older straps and bands. It is believed that the Apple wearable is already in mass production. It is likely to launch along with the iPhone 14 number series in September 2022.
Additionally, the leaks claim that a new box package is looking like the wearable geared for security. Reportedly, the Apple Watch Series 8 box would feature a seal made from stronger glue which can damage the box in case if tried to reseal an opened package.
Meanwhile, Amazon, an e-commerce giant came back with its sale ahead of Independence Day. Apart from premium deals on smartphones, the technology giant is also offering great discounts on the latest smartwatches. Latest smartwatches like Redmi Watch 2 Lite, Amazfit Bip 3, Boat Wave Lite, Noise Plus Buzz, Fire-Boltt Phoenix, Fire-Boltt Ring 3 among others were on sale. Today, smartwatches come with multi-system GPS technology for tracking the activities and include features like monitoring heart rate, stress, dSpO2 levels, sleep, and menstruation cycle.
