Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra & Watch SE launched: Price and specs

Apple has added a body temperature sensor which the company says could help women particularly to track their ovulation cycles. It comes with ECG, SPO2, and fall detection. Moreover, the watch can send an SOS call in case it detects an unusual fall or shake.
The technology giant Apple has launched its new smartwatches dubbed Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE 2 at its launch event on Wednesday. Apple Watch Series 8 comes at a starting price of ₹45,900, Apple Watch SE at ₹29,900 and Apple Watch Ultra at ₹89,900 in India.
Apple Watch Series 8 looks similar to its predecessor. Majorly, Apple has added a body temperature sensor which the company says could help women particularly to track their ovulation cycles. It comes with ECG, SPO2, and fall detection. Moreover, the watch can send an SOS call in case it detects an unusual fall or shake. The latest watch comes with a brighter screen and can offer up to 18 hours of duration. Additionally, it has got a new low power mode to deliver up to 36 hours of battery use. It will also come with the old Watch Series and above, with WatchOS 9.
On the other hand, Apple’s SE 2022 gets features like crash detection and an activity tracker. Users can track their sleep patterns and health activity progress. Notably, it does not have a body temperature sensor and resembles the Watch Series 8 sans some key features.
Apple Watch Ultra comes with a 49mm dial that features sapphire glass and it is made up of titanium, which Apple claims to be more skin-friendly as it causes less irritation. This watch comes with the biggest battery and it is touted to deliver 36 hours of battery with regular use and it can extend up to 60 hours with low power mode.
Apple says that it comes with dual GPS that works in areas with low cellular connectivity. It could be helpful in hiking and other activities. Moreover, it has a WR100 rating which means divers can wear this smartwatch as deep as 100ft inside the water.
The Apple Watch Series 8 comes in four colours out of which, stainless steel variants get three colours and there is a special Nike edition as well. This watch has a more premium version created by Hermes featuring a leather strap and a steel strap. Additionally, this smartwatch comes with an enhanced workout app that is created to elevate training with advanced metrics, custom workouts and multisport functionality.
