Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra & Watch SE launched: Price and specs

Apple Watch Series 8 looks similar to its predecessor. Majorly, Apple has added a body temperature sensor which the company says could help women particularly to track their ovulation cycles. It comes with ECG, SPO2, and fall detection. Moreover, the watch can send an SOS call in case it detects an unusual fall or shake. The latest watch comes with a brighter screen and can offer up to 18 hours of duration. Additionally, it has got a new low power mode to deliver up to 36 hours of battery use. It will also come with the old Watch Series and above, with WatchOS 9.