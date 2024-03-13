Apple Watch Series 9 gets a massive price cut, now available for ₹30,499. Here's how to grab the deal
Apple Watch Series 9 comes with watchOS 10 offering redesigned apps, new watch faces, cycling and hiking features, and mental health support. The watch is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, with a discounted price on Flipkart and additional discounts for cardholders.
Apple Watch Series 9 was launched alongside the iPhone 15 series at the Wonderlust event last series. The Watch Series 9 while having an identical look and feel to its predecessor, Apple Watch Series 8, but comes with numerous improvements in performance and capabilities.