Apple Watch Series 9 gets a massive price cut, now available for ₹30,499. Here's how to grab the deal

Apple Watch Series 9 comes with watchOS 10 offering redesigned apps, new watch faces, cycling and hiking features, and mental health support. The watch is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, with a discounted price on Flipkart and additional discounts for cardholders.

(FILES) An Apple Watch Series 9 carbon neutral device is displayed for sale at The Grove Apple retail store on release day in Los Angeles, California, on September 22, 2023. Apple said on December 26 it will appeal a US import ban on its latest smartwatch models after the Biden administration opted to not veto a ruling on patent infringements. The ban on Apple's latest smartwatch models came into effect Tuesday, with the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 no longer available in stores or online. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Apple Watch Series 9 was launched alongside the iPhone 15 series at the Wonderlust event last series. The Watch Series 9 while having an identical look and feel to its predecessor, Apple Watch Series 8, but comes with numerous improvements in performance and capabilities. 

The Apple Watch Series 9 is available in two case sizes 41mm and 45mm and was launched at a price of 41,900 and Rs. 44,900 respectively. However, during the current offer on Flipkart, the Watch Series 9 is available at a significantly lower price. 

Apple Watch Series 9 price cut: 

The Apple Watch Series 9 41mm GPS version is available on Flipkart at a discounted price of 32,999, while the 45mm GPS version is priced at 35,999. In addition, Axis, ICICI and HDFC cardholders can avail an additional instant discount of 2,500 on both versions, bringing the effective price to 30,499 and 33,499 respectively.

Apple Watch Series 9 specifications:

Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by the powerful S9 Sip (system in package) with a second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chipset based on the new 4-core Neural Engine. The Apple Watch Series 9 is touted to be twice as fast when handling machine learning tasks compared to its predecessor and also possesses a better battery life of 18 hours on normal usage and 36 hours in Low Power Mode. 

The watch also comes with new double-tap gestures and on-device Siri capabilities. With the new double tap gestures, users can control music, take phone calls, snooze an alarm and even use it as a camera remote. 

Apple Watch Series 9 runs watchOS 10, which delivers redesigned apps, the new Smart Stack, new watch faces, new cycling and hiking features, and tools to support mental health.

Published: 13 Mar 2024, 02:42 PM IST
