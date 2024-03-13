Apple Watch Series 9 was launched alongside the iPhone 15 series at the Wonderlust event last series. The Watch Series 9 while having an identical look and feel to its predecessor, Apple Watch Series 8, but comes with numerous improvements in performance and capabilities.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is available in two case sizes 41mm and 45mm and was launched at a price of ₹41,900 and Rs. 44,900 respectively. However, during the current offer on Flipkart, the Watch Series 9 is available at a significantly lower price.

Apple Watch Series 9 price cut:

The Apple Watch Series 9 41mm GPS version is available on Flipkart at a discounted price of ₹32,999, while the 45mm GPS version is priced at ₹35,999. In addition, Axis, ICICI and HDFC cardholders can avail an additional instant discount of ₹2,500 on both versions, bringing the effective price to ₹30,499 and ₹33,499 respectively.

Apple Watch Series 9 specifications:

Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by the powerful S9 Sip (system in package) with a second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chipset based on the new 4-core Neural Engine. The Apple Watch Series 9 is touted to be twice as fast when handling machine learning tasks compared to its predecessor and also possesses a better battery life of 18 hours on normal usage and 36 hours in Low Power Mode.

The watch also comes with new double-tap gestures and on-device Siri capabilities. With the new double tap gestures, users can control music, take phone calls, snooze an alarm and even use it as a camera remote.

Apple Watch Series 9 runs watchOS 10, which delivers redesigned apps, the new Smart Stack, new watch faces, new cycling and hiking features, and tools to support mental health.

