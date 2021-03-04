Apple Watch shipments in India double in 2020

India’s wearables market shifted from heavy demand of smartbands over the past few years to smartwatches in 2020. According to data from IDC, wristband sales declined 34.3% in 2020, while watches, which includes both smartwatches and regular watches, saw a massive 139.3% year-on-year growth in 2020, clocking a total of 2.9 million unit shipments in the year. Apple’s market share in the watch segment was pegged at 12.5%.

