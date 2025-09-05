Apple Watch Ultra 3 leaks ahead of ‘Awe Dropping’ Event on September 9: 5 reasons to upgrade this year

On 9 September, Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 17 series and the Ultra 3 smartwatch, which may include a larger display, upgraded hardware, satellite connectivity, faster charging, and advanced health monitoring.

Govind Choudhary
Updated5 Sep 2025, 01:06 PM IST
Kuo had anticipated last October that Apple would not release the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in 2024. His forecast now suggests that Apple will push the debut of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 to 2025.
Apple is gearing up to showcase the much-awaited iPhone 17 series at its “Awe Dropping” event on 9 September. Alongside the new iPhone 17 line-up, it is also anticipated to introduce the Apple Watch Ultra 3. It will be the first new Ultra model since 2023, giving Apple’s rugged flagship smartwatch two full years to evolve. For those still wearing the first-generation Ultra or even the Ultra 2, the next release looks set to pack meaningful improvements, according to a MacRumors report.

According to the publication, here are five reasons why it might be worth upgrading to the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

1. The Largest Display Yet

The Ultra 3 is tipped to feature Apple’s biggest watch display to date. A higher resolution has been spotted in iOS 26 code, suggesting thinner bezels and more screen space without enlarging the case. This means better readability outdoors, a sleeker appearance, and more room for complex watch faces.

2. Faster, Smarter Hardware

Inside, Apple is expected to refresh the Ultra’s chip. Whether it is the slimmer S10 or a new S11, the redesign should free up internal space, potentially making way for a larger battery or extra sensors. Pair that with a likely move to the faster LPTO3 OLED display already seen on the Series 10, and users could enjoy smoother animations and always-on faces with a live seconds hand.

3. Satellite Connectivity for Off-Grid Safety

Perhaps the most exciting rumour is that the Apple Ultra 3 will add satellite messaging, borrowing from the iPhone’s emergency features. For adventurers, this would mean the ability to stay connected when far from mobile towers, whether for SOS alerts or even standard texts, offering real peace of mind in remote settings.

4. Quicker Charging and Better Connectivity

Apple’s standard Series 10 watch introduced a metal-backed design with a bigger charging coil, cutting recharge times dramatically. If the Apple Ultra 3 adopts the same, owners could see their bulky battery topping up in half the time it takes today. A switch to MediaTek’s new 5G RedCap modem is also reportedly on the cards, giving the Ultra its first taste of 5G speeds.

5. A Potential Leap in Health Tracking

Blood pressure monitoring has long been in development at Apple, and the Ultra 3 may be the first to debut it. While it will not replace a medical cuff, the feature could spot hypertension trends and alert users early. Combined with the Ultra’s existing ECG and heart-rate tools, this may further cement its reputation as a serious health companion.

The Bottom Line

For many Apple Ultra 2 owners, the upgrades may feel evolutionary rather than revolutionary. But for those with the original Ultra or anyone wanting the most advanced Apple Watch yet, the combination of a larger display, faster performance, off-grid connectivity, speedier charging, and potentially life-saving health features makes the Ultra 3 look like a significant step forward.

