Apple Watch Ultra could launch in 2024 with micro-LED display: Report

To recall, US based Apple reportedly asked suppliers to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India, said a report by Nikkei. The move came as the iPhone maker seeked to gradually diversify its production from China to lower the risk of supply chain disruptions stemming from the country's strict zero-COVID policy and tensions with the U.S. Quoting three people familiar with the matter, the Nikkei report said that iPhone assembler Foxconn is preparing to make Beats headphones in the country, and hopes to eventually produce AirPods there as well, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The move, it says, will be a big win for New Delhi as it attempts to rise in the global supply chain.