Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11, and Watch SE 3 launched: Price, features, specs and more

Apple has launched the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Series 11 at its “Awe Dropping” Event on Wednesday. The new lineup focuses on upgrades in health, fitness, safety, and connectivity, with availability beginning September 19 in more than 50 regions worldwide, including the US, India, the UK, Japan, the EU and the UAE.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 features the largest display on any Apple Watch to date, using LTPO3 and wide-angle OLED technology. It offers up to 42 hours of battery life, extendable to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. The watch includes 5G connectivity and two-way satellite communication for messaging, SOS, and location sharing when out of network coverage.

New health features include hypertension notifications and a Sleep Score system, while Workout Buddy, powered by Apple Intelligence, delivers personalised training support. The watch also supports advanced tracking for running, cycling, swimming, diving, golf, and hiking. Available in natural and black titanium, it is priced at $799 (US).

Apple Watch SE 3 The Apple Watch SE 3 introduces the S10 chip with improvements in performance and efficiency. It adds an Always-On display, fast charging, and 5G support. The updated Ion-X glass is designed to be four times more resistant to cracks. Health features include sleep tracking with Sleep Score, wrist temperature sensing, retrospective ovulation estimates, and sleep apnea notifications. Workout Buddy and enhanced Fitness and Workout apps are also included, while gesture controls such as double-tap and wrist flick provide additional input options. The SE 3 is available in 40mm and 44mm aluminium cases in midnight and starlight, with pricing starting at $249 (US).

Apple Watch Series 11 The Apple Watch Series 11 has a slimmer design and offers up to 24 hours of battery life. Aluminium models include Ion-X glass, while titanium models use sapphire crystal. The watch introduces 5G with a redesigned antenna for improved reception. Like the Ultra 3, it includes hypertension notifications, Sleep Score, and support for ECG, blood oxygen, and cycle tracking. Workout Buddy and an upgraded Workout app are also part of the package.

Series 11 runs on watchOS 26, which features a Liquid Glass user interface, new watch faces called Flow and Exactograph, and expanded gesture support. The watch will be sold in aluminium finishes of space grey, jet black, rose gold, and silver, along with titanium options in natural, gold, and slate. Pricing for Apple Watch Series 11 starts at $399 (U.S.), with variations depending on material and size.

What all watchOS 26 offer All three models launch with watchOS 26, which brings updates such as a redesigned interface, Live Translation, Smart Stack improvements, and an updated watch face gallery. Apple Intelligence is integrated into features including Workout Buddy, Smart Stack, and Messages. From a materials standpoint, all models use 100 per cent recycled cobalt in their batteries, are manufactured with renewable energy, and come in fibre-based recyclable packaging.