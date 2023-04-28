Apple Watch is one of the most popular health tracking devices used by users worldwide. At present, users can pair their Apple smartwatch with only one device at a time, which in most cases is the iPhone. Now, a report says that users may soon be able to sync their Apple Watch with more than one Apple device.

According to a Twitter tipster known as @analyst941, Apple Watch ‘will no longer be tied to one single iPhone’ and may soon support multi-device pairing. Although it could not provide a timeframe as to when the support may roll out, but it says that Apple Watch will sync across multiple iOS/iPadOS/Mac devices. Also, the leakster did not reveal how Apple will implement this multi-device support.

“Apple Watch can sync across more than one Apple device too, finally. I don’t know how this will be implemented. All I know, again, **ALL** I know, is that Apple Watch will sync across multiple iOS/iPadOS/Mac devices, and will no longer be tied to one single iPhone," the tipster says in a tweet.

For those unaware, it is the same tipster who predicted Dynamic Island coming to iPhones, giving a hope that the latest prediction may also hold some ground. Having said that it is important to note here that there is no official information about the upcoming multi-device pairing on Apple Watch. Therefore, this piece of information must be slipped with a pinch of salt.

At present, Apple Watch’s compatibility with iPad and Mac is limited. In case a user wants to follow Apple Fitness+ workout routines on iPad, the smartwatch needs to be paired with the Apple iPhone and must login to the iPad with the same AppleID. Similarly, Mac users can use Apple Watch to sign in, make payments using Apple Pay, view passwords and authenticate apps.