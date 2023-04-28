Apple Watch users may soon be able to pair more than one Apple device, report suggests2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 12:20 PM IST
- At present, Apple Watch’s compatibility with iPad and Mac is limited. With the upcoming support, Apple smartwatch users will be able to pair it with more than one Apple device at a time.
Apple Watch is one of the most popular health tracking devices used by users worldwide. At present, users can pair their Apple smartwatch with only one device at a time, which in most cases is the iPhone. Now, a report says that users may soon be able to sync their Apple Watch with more than one Apple device.
