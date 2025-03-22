Apple Watches have always been known for their smart features, style, and reliability. Whether you're after a watch to track your fitness, stay on top of your health, or just stay connected, there’s an Apple Watch for everyone.

With recent price drops, some models are now available for under 20,000, making it the perfect time to grab one of these amazing devices at a great deal. From the more affordable Apple Watch SE to the high-tech Series 9, Apple continues to offer top-notch smartwatches. Here’s a look at the latest deals and discounts that make now the best time to buy an Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen is a feature-packed smartwatch with a sleek silver aluminum case and denim sport band. It offers health and safety features like crash detection, heart rate monitoring, fall detection, and sleep tracking, making it the perfect companion for a connected and active lifestyle. With compatibility across Apple devices, this watch is swim-proof and comes with a range of fitness and productivity tools.

Offers and discounts

Cashback: Upto ₹ 614 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance when paid with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

614 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance when paid with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Bank offers: Upto ₹ 1,500 discount on select Credit Cards and Debit Cards

1,500 discount on select Credit Cards and Debit Cards No Cost EMI: Upto ₹ 923 EMI interest savings on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards. With all the available offers and discounts, the effective price of the Apple Watch SE is now just ₹16,962, making it the perfect time to grab this feature-packed smartwatch at an unbeatable value.

The Apple Watch Series 9 with a pink aluminum case and light pink sport band is packed with advanced health, fitness, and connectivity features. Equipped with the powerful S9 chip, it provides a super-bright always-on Retina display and a seamless user experience. From blood oxygen and ECG apps to sleep monitoring and cellular connectivity, it’s your perfect companion for a healthy and connected lifestyle. Plus, it’s carbon neutral, making it a sustainable choice.

Offers and discounts

Cashback: Upto ₹ 1,463.97 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance when paid with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

1,463.97 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance when paid with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Bank offers: Upto ₹ 1,500 discount on select Credit Cards and Debit Cards.

1,500 discount on select Credit Cards and Debit Cards. No cost EMI: Upto ₹ 2,197.34 EMI interest savings on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards. With all the available offers and discounts, the effective price of the Apple Watch Series 9 is now just ₹25,000, making it the perfect time to grab this feature-packed smartwatch at an unbeatable value.

