Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Apple watches starting at 20000: Grab the best selling models with exclusive discounts

Apple watches starting at ₹20000: Grab the best selling models with exclusive discounts

Amit Rahi

Get your hands on exclusive discounts for top-selling Apple Watch models, now available starting at just 20,000. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer to own the latest tech at unbeatable prices. Grab yours before the deal ends!

Score the best deals on Apple Watches starting at 20000 and upgrade your tech today.
Our Picks

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Denim Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smartwatch, Sports Watch with Black Titanium Case with Black Titanium Milanese Loop - L. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Carbon Neutral

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] smart watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Yellow/Beige Trail Loop S/M Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long BatteryLife, Brighter Retina Display

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] smart watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Starlight Alpine Loop Small Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long BatteryLife, Brighter Retina Display

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45 mm] Smart Watch w/Gold Stainless Steel Case with Starlight Sport Band. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always- On Retina Display, Water Resistant

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) - Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Graphite Milanese Loop

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Apple Watches have always been known for their smart features, style, and reliability. Whether you're after a watch to track your fitness, stay on top of your health, or just stay connected, there’s an Apple Watch for everyone.

With recent price drops, some models are now available for under 20,000, making it the perfect time to grab one of these amazing devices at a great deal. From the more affordable Apple Watch SE to the high-tech Series 9, Apple continues to offer top-notch smartwatches. Here’s a look at the latest deals and discounts that make now the best time to buy an Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen is a feature-packed smartwatch with a sleek silver aluminum case and denim sport band. It offers health and safety features like crash detection, heart rate monitoring, fall detection, and sleep tracking, making it the perfect companion for a connected and active lifestyle. With compatibility across Apple devices, this watch is swim-proof and comes with a range of fitness and productivity tools.

Offers and discounts

  • Cashback: Upto 614 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance when paid with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.
  • Bank offers: Upto 1,500 discount on select Credit Cards and Debit Cards
  • No Cost EMI: Upto 923 EMI interest savings on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards.

With all the available offers and discounts, the effective price of the Apple Watch SE is now just 16,962, making it the perfect time to grab this feature-packed smartwatch at an unbeatable value.

The Apple Watch Series 9 with a pink aluminum case and light pink sport band is packed with advanced health, fitness, and connectivity features. Equipped with the powerful S9 chip, it provides a super-bright always-on Retina display and a seamless user experience. From blood oxygen and ECG apps to sleep monitoring and cellular connectivity, it’s your perfect companion for a healthy and connected lifestyle. Plus, it’s carbon neutral, making it a sustainable choice.

Offers and discounts

  • Cashback: Upto 1,463.97 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance when paid with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.
  • Bank offers: Upto 1,500 discount on select Credit Cards and Debit Cards.
  • No cost EMI: Upto 2,197.34 EMI interest savings on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards.

With all the available offers and discounts, the effective price of the Apple Watch Series 9 is now just 25,000, making it the perfect time to grab this feature-packed smartwatch at an unbeatable value.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range for Apple Watches with the current discounts?

Ans : With the latest price drops, some Apple Watch models are available for under 20,000, making them more affordable than ever.

Question : Can I use an Apple Watch with an Android phone?

Ans : Yes, you can pair the Apple Watch with an Android phone, but some features may be limited compared to using it with an iPhone.

Question : What health features does the Apple Watch offer?

Ans : Apple Watches include features like heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood oxygen tracking, sleep monitoring, and even fall detection for safety.

Question : Can I make calls on an Apple Watch?

Ans : Yes, if you have the GPS + Cellular model, you can make calls, send messages, and stream music without needing your iPhone nearby.

Question : Is there any warranty on Apple Watches?

Ans : Yes, Apple Watches come with a standard 1-year warranty and 90 days of complimentary technical support. You can also extend the warranty with AppleCare.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
