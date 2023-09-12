Apple Wonderlust event 2023: Titanium finish iPhone 15 Pro, better cameras and other significant upgrades expected3 min read 12 Sep 2023, 04:32 PM IST
Apple's highly anticipated event will showcase refreshed versions of the iPhone, smartwatch, and AirPods. The iPhone 15 will have notable improvements, including a shift from Lightning to USB-C charging ports.
Today marks Apple Inc.'s most anticipated event of the year, where they will introduce refreshed versions of their iPhone, smartwatch, and AirPods.
