Apple's highly anticipated event will showcase refreshed versions of the iPhone, smartwatch, and AirPods. The iPhone 15 will have notable improvements, including a shift from Lightning to USB-C charging ports.

The forthcoming iPhone 15 will bring substantial improvements, particularly in the premium segment. As per Bloomberg, the Pro variants will showcase a redesigned chassis, replacing stainless steel with titanium. Additionally, the flagship model, the Pro Max, will boast an enhanced telephoto camera for superior photography.

Reportedly, another notable change, while not revolutionary, could be of significant interest to consumers: Apple is transitioning the charging port of the iPhone from Lightning to USB-C. This move may evoke memories of a similar change back in 2012, which didn't sit well with some Apple enthusiasts. However, in this instance, the shift was not entirely voluntary, as it was mandated by the European Union.

The iPhone launch is consistently a pivotal juncture for Apple, as the device contributed to approximately 50 per cent of its revenue, amounting to over $205 billion in the previous year. However, this year's launch carries even greater significance, as Apple endeavors to counter a decline in sales and address apprehensions regarding potential backlash in the Chinese market.

Here is all about everything that’s expected at the Apple event:

1. The Change to Titanium The titanium finish on the Pro models is expected to feature a brushed appearance, supplanting the fingerprint-susceptible steel that has been a hallmark of the device since the iPhone X series. Those with insights into the matter suggest that this shift to titanium enhances the phone's durability and reduces its weight by approximately 10%. While the devices will preserve the frosted glass back seen in current models, the edges connecting the sides and front have undergone a refinement, resulting in a less sharp profile than previous iterations.

2. Faster Chips Reportedly, the premium-tier phones will also enjoy a performance advantage over the standard models. The Pro variants will benefit from an upgraded A17 chip manufactured using the cutting-edge 3-nanometer production process, coupled with additional memory. These improvements will not only enhance phone responsiveness but also result in significant battery life enhancements. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will incorporate the slightly slower A16 chip from last year's Pro models.

In the Apple Watch lineup, we can expect more potent processors, representing the first performance boost since 2020. Apple is poised to highlight substantial improvements in the watch's processing speed.

3. Embracing USB-C The four upcoming iPhone models are likely to make the transition from Lightning to USB-C for both wired charging and data transfers. This change will result in improved transfer speeds, but it will be exclusive to the Pro models, representing another incentive for consumers to consider the premium options. Furthermore, all of the phones will benefit from faster wireless charging capabilities.

In addition, Apple is anticipated to introduce a version of its AirPods Pro that also adopts the USB-C connection, aligning with the new standard used in the phones.

4. A Better Camera Reportedly, the Pro Max's upgraded telephoto system, referred to as a periscope lens, will elevate the hardware zoom capabilities significantly. This innovative approach doubles the iPhone's capacity for zooming into images using the physical lens, rather than relying solely on software enhancements, increasing the magnification from 3X to approximately 6X.

5. The Environment Apple is likely to introduce a more extensive environmental initiative, aiming to substitute certain leather iPhone cases and watchbands with sustainable materials. This endeavor may encompass the creation of an eco-friendly Apple Watch and further demonstrates the company's commitment to sustainability.

6. No More Ring-Mute Switch Reportedly, the Pro phones will introduce a change to the iconic ring-mute switch, marking the first alteration to this feature since its inception with the original iPhone in 2007. This switch is evolving into an "Action Button," offering users the flexibility to customize it for various functions, such as muting the phone, activating the flashlight, or launching the camera.

7. Moving Further Upscale Apple is expected to adhere to a strategy where consumers will need to invest more to access the most advanced features, with the premium iPhones receiving the top-tier enhancements. Moreover, the company is likely to implement price increases for specific models in select markets, a departure from its pricing approach in the previous year. However, the lower-end iPhone 15 models will incorporate some of the Pro features from last year, including the Dynamic Island interface.