Apple's iPhone 15 launch event is scheduled to be held at 10:30 pm (Indian time) from the tech giant's Cupertino-based headquarters. The event has been named Wonderlust and will feature many other launches as well including Air Pods with USB C type port and new generation Apple watches.

According to Urban Dictionary, the term ‘wonderlust’ means “The desire to be in a constant state of wonder." It seems like the Tim Cook-led company wants to keep its users in a constant state of wonder with all the new releases planned for this year.

The September event by Apple is usually reserved for major hardware launches of the year including the newest iPhone lineup. Apple is set to announce four new iPhones this year namely- the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Apple Watch Series 9 is also reported to be launched this year while there is no mention of an Apple Watch Ultra or Apple Watch Se this year.

3 Ways to watch the Apple Wonderlust event:

Apple Website:

Users can navigate to the Apple website and navigate to the Apple events page or directly visit the events page at www.apple.com/apple-events/.Apple consistently provides live streaming of its events on the website to cater to those who may not have access to the app. Apple enthusiasts can also add a reminder on their calendar in order to not miss the iPhone 15 launch.

YouTube stream:

Apple will also stream the Wonderlust event through the company's YouTube page. Apple has been live-streaming all its events on YouTube for several years. Below is the link to watch it on the streaming platform.

Apple TV:

The primary method for watching the Wonderlust event is through the Apple TV app. The tech giant is expected to also add the listing for iPhone 15 launch event today, making it easier for users to live-stream the event.