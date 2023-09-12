Apple Wonderlust event: 3 ways you can live-stream the iPhone 15 launch1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 08:48 AM IST
Apple's iPhone 15 launch event named Wonderlust to be held at Cupertino HQ, featuring new iPhones and Apple Watches. Watch on Apple website, YouTube, or Apple TV app.
Apple's iPhone 15 launch event is scheduled to be held at 10:30 pm (Indian time) from the tech giant's Cupertino-based headquarters. The event has been named Wonderlust and will feature many other launches as well including Air Pods with USB C type port and new generation Apple watches.