Apple to unveil iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro with new features.

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 series at its 'Wonderlust' event tomorrow. The event will begin at 10:30 pm (Indian time) on 12 September at the company's headquarters in Cupertino.

Here's a list of all the launches expected at the Apple event:

iPhone 15 lineup: The star of tomorrow's Apple event will be the four new iPhones launched this year - the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

While the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models are expected to arrive with a glass back and aluminium sides, the higher-end Pro versions will reportedly feature a switch to a titanium design, which is expected to make the phones more durable and around 10 per cent lighter, according to a Bloomberg report.

Meanwhile, the Pro models will be powered by the new A17 chipset built on a 3-nanometer process, which is expected to result in improvements in performance and battery life, while the base variants could come with last year's A16 chipset.

In addition, Apple is also said to have used a manufacturing process called LIPO, or Low Injection Pressure Overmolding, on the Pro versions to make the bezels around the screen thinner and improve the screen size.

Apple watches: Apple is planning to release updates to two of its watch lines this year - the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra. The Watch Series 9 is expected to be available in 41 millimetre and 45 millimetre sizes, while the Watch Ultra 2 is expected to be available in 49 millimetre sizes.

The new watch lines are also expected to keep the same look as last year's models, while featuring some basic design changes, Bloomberg reported.

The Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 will see improvements to various sensors and internal components, with the aim of improving speed, efficiency and accuracy.

Airpods: Apple is expected to launch AirPods Pro with USB-C charging support, while a similar AirPods Max variant is expected next year. The earbuds are not expected to see a major hardware upgrade, but some new features could be added via a software upgrade, such as the ability to mute and unmute Air Pods, a conversational awareness feature that silences media when people start talking, and more.

