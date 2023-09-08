Apple Wonderlust event: iPhone 15 Pro expected to retain its current price $999

Apple Wonderlust event: iPhone 15 Pro expected to retain its current price $9992 min read 08 Sep 2023, 05:07 PM IST
iPhone 15 Pro likely to maintain $999 starting price, while iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a $100 price increase. New features expected. Apple Wonderlust event generating anticipation.
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 series, including the Pro and Pro Max models, is generating buzz ahead of the Apple Wonderlust event. While some speculated a price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro, recent reports suggest it will likely maintain a $999 starting price, possibly due to upgraded RAM.