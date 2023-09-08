comScore
Apple Wonderlust event: iPhone 15 Pro expected to retain its current price $999

 2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 05:07 PM IST Livemint

iPhone 15 Pro likely to maintain $999 starting price, while iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a $100 price increase. New features expected. Apple Wonderlust event generating anticipation.

The flagship Apple event will be livestreamed at 10:30 pm (Indian time)Premium
The flagship Apple event will be livestreamed at 10:30 pm (Indian time)

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 series, including the Pro and Pro Max models, is generating buzz ahead of the Apple Wonderlust event. While some speculated a price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro, recent reports suggest it will likely maintain a $999 starting price, possibly due to upgraded RAM.

Earlier speculations had indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro might see a rise in its price due to these alterations, but it is improbable that such an increase will occur.

According to Tim Long, an analyst at British bank Barclays, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have a $100 price increase compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, which is currently priced at $999. This suggests that the starting price for the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 Pro could be at least $1099. However, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce has a different perspective and predicts that the smaller Pro iPhone model is unlikely to undergo a price hike, and it will likely continue to start at $999.

TrendForce reported that Apple is expected to maintain the same storage options for the iPhone 15 Pro, which include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants. However, there will be an increase in RAM to 8GB. As a result, prospective iPhone 15 Pro buyers may still have the opportunity to purchase the 128GB model for $999, disregarding any speculations about a potential storage upgrade.

Reportedly, it is unlikely that the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max will follow the same pricing trend. The report suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is anticipated to see a price increase, starting at $1199, marking a $100 hike over the existing iPhone 14 Pro Max price.

The speculated price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro Max may be attributed to the introduction of several new features in Apple's flagship iPhone. One notable highlight expected this year is the inclusion of a periscope camera in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which could potentially provide zooming capabilities ranging from 5X to 6X. Conversely, there have been a few rumors suggesting the possibility of even greater zooming capabilities, possibly up to 10X, which could position it in line with the capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Although the validity of these speculations remains unverified, the Apple Wonderlust event is undeniably building anticipation as it promises to showcase a range of exciting products, including the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and the anticipated AirPods Pro 2 featuring USB Type-C connectivity.

 

Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 05:10 PM IST
