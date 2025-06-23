Apple working on under-display face ID, all-screen iPhone for 20th anniversary: Mark Gurman

Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil its iPhone 17 series later this year, and according to noted Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, the lineup will see a modest update on the front, but a more noticeable redesign at the back, at least for the Pro models.

In his latestPower On newsletter, Gurman details Apple’s ongoing efforts to gradually phase out the Dynamic Island, the display cutout currently housing the front camera and Face ID components. While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to feature a revamped rear camera layout, the standard iPhone 17 will likely retain the current design language seen in the iPhone 15 and upcoming iPhone 16 models.

Looking ahead, Apple is reportedly taking a two-stage approach to achieving a truly edge-to-edge display. The first step, expected with the iPhone 18 lineup in 2026, would see a slimmer version of the Dynamic Island as Apple moves some Face ID components beneath the screen. The selfie camera, however, could still be visible through a small hole-punch cutout.

The second and more significant change is expected to arrive with the iPhone models due in 2027, marking the 20th anniversary of the original iPhone. Gurman reiterates previous claims that Apple is working on a special all-screen device, complete with under-display sensors and a curved glass form factor. These features, however, are likely to be exclusive to the Pro variants.

The 2027 models are also expected to build on a new design language introduced by the upcoming iOS 26 and macOS 26 updates, which Gurman refers to as the “Liquid Glass” user interface. If realised, this would mark one of the most significant overhauls to the iPhone’s aesthetic since the original device was launched in 2007.

While some rival manufacturers such as Nubia have already released smartphones with under-display cameras, Apple is known for its cautious and methodical approach to hardware innovation. As such, these anticipated changes may not be confirmed until closer to launch.