At the Apple WWDC 2021, privacy was an important talking point. The company introduced better privacy control across e-mail and applications. The Mail app will be able to block tracking pixels in email.

There is a new App Privacy Report on iPhones which shows privacy details such as third-party domains contacted by an application. There'll be more parameters to keep a check on the apps collecting user data.

Apple has also introduced iCloud+ subscription which will be sold at the same price as the current iCloud services.

Apple iCloud+ subscription service can use a special browser for better privacy. There's a new 'Hide My Email' feature which also provides deeper encryption to avoid any kind of tracking.

Siri will now be able to react and implement changes to settings without an internet connection.

Additionally, Apple also said it will offer the ability to store state-issued identification cards digitally on iPhones and that it is working with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration to accept the digital IDs at airports, one of several updates to the software that runs on its devices.

It also showed updates to its FaceTime video chat app, adding the ability to schedule calls with multiple attendees and making the software compatible with Android and Windows devices.





