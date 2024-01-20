Apple's $3,499 Vision Pro headset sees strong demand in early pre-orders, shipping dates extend to March
Apple's Vision Pro mixed-reality headset quickly sold out after preorders opened, indicating strong demand and limited supplies.
Apple Inc. has officially opened preorders for its highly anticipated Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, and early indicators suggest a robust response from buyers, quickly depleting initial supplies of the $3,499 device, reported Bloomberg.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message