Apple's ambitious leap: Plans for 'iRing,' 'iGlasses,' and camera-integrated AirPods suggested
Apple is reportedly exploring wearable technology with 'iRing' and 'iGlasses' to compete in the market with advanced features like smart audio and AI. The company is also working on camera-integrated AirPods and planning a UI overhaul in upcoming a.
In a bid to continue its trajectory of groundbreaking innovation, Apple is reportedly venturing into the realm of wearable technology with plans for an 'iRing' and 'iGlasses', according to a recent report by Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman. Despite the company's existing success with the Apple Watch and the recent launch of the Vision Pro headset, Apple seems poised to explore new frontiers in the wearables market.