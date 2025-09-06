Apple’s Awe Dropping Event: iPhone 17 series, Watch Ulta 3 and AirPods Pro 3 expected

Apple is gearing up for its most significant product showcase of the year, with its annual autumn launch scheduled for Tuesday, 9 September. The California-based technology company is expected to reveal its iPhone 17 series, new versions of the Apple Watch, updated AirPods, and a range of accessories.

The event comes at a crucial moment for Apple, which is facing growing competition from Samsung, Google and Chinese rivals such as Huawei and Xiaomi. Here is everything Apple is expected to launch at its Awe Dropping Event on Septmeber 9.

iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Air and 17 Pro Max tipped The headline announcements will likely centre around the iPhone. For the first time in five years, Apple is preparing a major redesign of its flagship handsets. Four models are anticipated to be introduced: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and an entirely new model, the iPhone 17 Air.

The Air could mark a fresh direction for Apple. Echoing the branding of the MacBook Air and iPad Air, the device will likely be considerably thinner than previous iPhones, measuring about 5.5 millimetres. This could make it roughly a third slimmer than last year’s iPhone 16 Pro. While its ultrathin profile might offer a sleek aesthetic, compromises could be made to achieve the design. The phone will likely include only a single rear camera, a smaller battery, and support solely for eSIMs rather than physical SIM cards.

Other features may include a 6.6-inch display with ProMotion technology, a USB-C port, and Apple’s A19 processor — the same chip found in the base iPhone 17. However, the Air will likely rely on Apple’s in-house Wi-Fi component and the C1 modem, which some critics consider less capable than Qualcomm’s alternatives, although real-world performance differences appear minor, according to Mark Gurman.

The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to dominate sales. These devices will likely receive a full redesign, their first since the iPhone 12 Pro in 2020. As per leaks so far, the back panel has been overhauled with a new camera strip spanning the top third of the phone and a distinct section on the lower portion that doubles as a wireless charging surface.

In terms of performance, the Pro line will likely feature the A19 Pro chip, extended battery life, and a major upgrade to the telephoto camera, which will leap from 12 megapixels to 48 megapixels. Other imaging improvements could include a variable aperture, simultaneous recording from front and rear cameras, and a significant boost to the selfie sensor. Aluminium may once again replace titanium in the phone’s frame, improving weight distribution and heat management.

The standard iPhone 17 will not likely see a radical redesign, but its display could grow slightly to 6.3 inches and, for the first time, it may gain ProMotion support. Qualcomm modems could continue to power the base and Pro models.

Apple is also expected to be revising its accessories, introducing a new case material after the much-criticised FineWoven attempt, a bumper-style case for the thinner iPhone 17 Air, and even a high-end cross-body strap. New colourways will likely appear, including a light finish borrowed from the MacBook Air and a fresh orange tone for the Pro models.

Apple Watch Ultra 3, Watch Series 11, Watch SE Three new Apple Watches are also expected to be on the agenda. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will likely receive its first significant refresh in two years. The rugged model may feature a larger display, an S11 processor, support for 5G RedCap technology, and satellite messaging for emergencies. With these changes, Apple could clearly targeting Garmin’s dominance in the sports and outdoor watch market.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is expected to bring fewer visible changes, retaining the design language of last year’s Series 10. Brightness levels will be increased, however, and Apple is expected to adjust its colour palette and straps following complaints about chipping issues on the jet-black finish.

Meanwhile, the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE will likely gain an upgraded display and faster processor. Apple has been positioning the SE as a smartphone alternative for children, aiming to compete with more affordable wearables from Fitbit and others.

AirPods Pro 3 Apple’s popular wireless earbuds will also likely be refreshed. The AirPods Pro 3 are due to launch this month, three years after their predecessor. Testing in Cupertino has included prototypes with heart-rate sensors, following the addition of similar functionality to Beats products earlier this year.

The charging case will expectedly be smaller and easier to pair with devices, mirroring the design tweaks made to the entry-level AirPods 4 last year. Perhaps the most notable new feature could be live translation, which may allow AirPods to interpret conversations in real time, building on iOS and iPadOS translation functions introduced with Apple Intelligence.

Other devices in the pipeline Beyond the September event, Apple may have several updates lined up for the coming year. A second-generation AirTag is reportedly being prepared, promising improved location accuracy through a new wireless chip. A new iPad Pro with the M5 chip is also reportedly in development, adding a secondary front-facing camera for better video calls.

Apple’s mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro, may receive its first hardware refresh, likely moving from an M2 to a newer chip. A black colour option is under consideration, with a more affordable headset and smart glasses expected in subsequent years.