Apple's ‘Awe Dropping’ event on 9 September: iPhone 17 and 7 other products to watch out for

Apple will hold its “Awe Dropping” event at its Cupertino based headquaters on 9 September. The tech giant is all but certain to showcase four new iPhone 17 series models along with some more nifty accessories at its biggest hardware launch of the year. here's a look at all the products that Apple could unveil.

What to expect from Awe Dropping event? 1) iPhone 17 series: Apple is expected to debut iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max at the Awe Dropping event. The new addition to the lineup is iPhone 17 Air which would replace the Plus model from last year.

Apple is expected to provide a major upgrade in the display department this year with all the new iPhone 17 models expected to feature a 120Hz ProMotion LTPO OLED display.

The iPhone 17 could have a bigger 6.3 inch display (compared to 6.1 inch on its predecessor) while the iPhone 17 Air could feature a 6.6 inch display and the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max could continue with the 6.3 inch and 6.8 inch display sizes respectively.

Another major area of improvement for the iPhone 17 models could be the selfie shooter which is tipped to be upgraded from 12MP on the iPhone 16 series to 24MP on the new variants. The new shooter while leading to improved detailed retention could also allow for up to 2x cropping without a loss in quality.

Design wise, the iPhone 17 is expected to be largely the same as its predecessor. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air will be the big design change for Apple with the phone expected to come with a horizontal pill shaped camera layout like the Pixel devices. The new phone could be the lightest and thinnest iPhone to date with a thickness of around 5.5mm and a weight of approximately 145 grams.

The compromise here is likely to be a smaller battery (less than 3,000mAh) and the presence of a single camera setup.

Meanwhle, the iPhone 17 Pro variants are also expected to ditch the square camera module in favour of a horizontal camera bump that will house the triple camera setup. Speaking on the cameras, the telephoto lens on the Pro models is expected to be upgraded from 12MP to a 48MP lens with 3.5x optical zoom capabilities. If the change turns out to be true, it would make the Pro variants only iPhone so far to come with 48MP triple camera setup.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max could also get a big 5,000mAh battery, up from 4,676 mAh on its prececessor.

As for processor, the iPhone 17 Pro is likely to come with the A19 Pro chipset based on 3nm process while the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 could get the A19 chipset. All three models except the iPhone 17 are expected to come with 12GB of RAM to help with improved Apple Intelligence related tasks.

2) New Apple Watches: Apple is expected to unveil the new Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 at the Awe Dropping event. Both the watches are expected to run on Apple's new S11 processor and will come with WatchOS 26 onboard.

The tech giant could also launch a new Apple Watch SE variant, which could mark the first upgrade in the series since the debut of Apple Watch SE 2 in 2022

3) AirPods Pro 3: Apple could also give a much needed update to the AirPods Pro lineup with the launch of AirPods Pro 3 on 9 September. The new earphones are expected to come with a refreshed design and run on Apple's new H3 chipset that is tipped to improve battery life and lead to better Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).