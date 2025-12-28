Apple’s first foldable iPhone leaks suggest book-style design and premium features: All you need to know

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone appears to be taking shape, with new leaks offering the clearest look yet at what could be the company’s first entry into the foldable smartphone segment. Fresh renders shared by YouTube channel Front Page Tech and tipster Ice Universe suggest that Apple is preparing a book-style foldable device, similar in concept to Google’s Pixel Fold.

Familiar Fold, Apple Finish According to the leaked visuals, the foldable iPhone will likely feature a large internal display paired with a smaller outer screen. The overall design may closely resembles existing book-style foldables, but with subtle refinements that align with Apple’s design philosophy. The device appears more rounded compared to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series, which is known for its sharper, boxier edges.

Ice Universe noted that while the general structure is similar to Samsung’s foldable lineup, Apple’s version opts for softer curves. “Samsung is more square, while Apple is more rounded,” the tipster wrote, highlighting a key visual distinction between the two approaches.

View full Image Apple’s first foldable iPhone is likely to debut as the iPhone 18 Fold and is tipped to feature a book-style design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold range. ( AI-generated image )

Focus on Durability and Display Quality One of the most talked-about aspects of the leaked design is the near-invisible crease on the inner display. Foldable devices have long faced criticism for noticeable creases, but the renders suggest Apple may have significantly reduced this issue. If accurate, this would mark a major step forward in foldable screen technology.

The inner display is tipped to measure around 7.8 inches, while the external cover screen is expected to be approximately 5.5 inches. This combination would allow for comfortable one-handed use when closed, while still offering a tablet-like experience when unfolded.

Powerful Hardware and New Battery Technology Under the hood, the foldable iPhone is rumoured to be powered by Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip, built on TSMC’s advanced 2-nanometre process. This could deliver notable improvements in performance and power efficiency compared to current models.

The device is also said to feature a new silicon-carbon battery, which could offer higher energy density without increasing physical size. This would be particularly important for a foldable form factor, where internal space is at a premium.

Also Read | Apple prototype AirPods in Pink and Yellow surfaces online

Under-Display Camera and Premium Build Another standout feature mentioned in leaks is a possible 24-megapixel under-display front camera. If implemented successfully, this would allow Apple to offer a truly uninterrupted display experience without notches or punch-hole cut-outs, while still maintaining image quality expected from a flagship device.

In terms of thickness, the foldable iPhone is said to be roughly equivalent to two iPhone Air models stacked together. This suggests a sturdy yet relatively slim profile for a first-generation foldable.