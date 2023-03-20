Almost all major Android smartphone brands have introduced their foldable phones. But the wait for Apple fans still continues. While the company has been silent on when it plans to bring a foldable iPhone, rumour mill keeps churning out news about an alleged foldable iPhone that is in the works.

In a latest, an Apple patent application seen by Business Insider shows that the iPhone maker is looking at ways to protect damages to the screen of its foldable device if dropped.

Tilted ‘Self-retracting display device and techniques for protecting screen using drop detection’, the application is dated March 16, 2023. It suggests that the foldable iPhone may come with a fall detector or an accelerometer that will trigger a mechanism to "automatically retract the foldable display."

View Full Image Foldable iPhone patent image

The patent’s abstract reads: “In some aspects, mobile devices with foldable and rollable displays can use a sensor to detect vertical acceleration with respect to the ground to determine if the mobile device has been dropped. If the sensor detects that the mobile device has been dropped the foldable device can fold or retract at least partially to afford protection from the fragile display from striking the ground. Even folding the display to an angle less the 180 degrees can afford some protection because the mobile device can strike edges of the mobile device instead of the display itself. In various embodiments, a rollable device can retract the display if predetermined acceleration limits are exceeded."

The patent has over 30 photos to depict how the technology may work. It states that "even folding the display to an angle less [than] 180 degrees can afford some protection because the mobile device can strike edges of the mobile device instead of the display itself."