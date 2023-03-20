Apple’s foldable iPhone may offer THIS unique feature1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 12:07 PM IST
- The patent application is titled ‘Self-retracting display device and techniques for protecting screen using drop detection’.
Almost all major Android smartphone brands have introduced their foldable phones. But the wait for Apple fans still continues. While the company has been silent on when it plans to bring a foldable iPhone, rumour mill keeps churning out news about an alleged foldable iPhone that is in the works.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×