Apple’s foldable iPhone may offer THIS unique feature

The patent’s abstract reads: “In some aspects, mobile devices with foldable and rollable displays can use a sensor to detect vertical acceleration with respect to the ground to determine if the mobile device has been dropped. If the sensor detects that the mobile device has been dropped the foldable device can fold or retract at least partially to afford protection from the fragile display from striking the ground. Even folding the display to an angle less the 180 degrees can afford some protection because the mobile device can strike edges of the mobile device instead of the display itself. In various embodiments, a rollable device can retract the display if predetermined acceleration limits are exceeded."