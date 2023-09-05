Apple's future iPhone lineup: iPhone 16 Ultra may feature Vision Pro's 3D capturing2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Rumors suggest that the upcoming iPhone Ultra models may incorporate Vision Pro's 3D capture technology, enhancing the user experience.
Apple's iPhone 16 series is already generating buzz, with rumors suggesting the existence of an iPhone 15 Ultra. While the iPhone 15's Vision Pro features might not materialize, leaks hint at 3D capturing for future iPhone Ultra models, enhancing the user experience.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message