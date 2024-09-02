Apple's 'Glow Time' event: New leaks suggest iPhone 16 Series pricing - check details
Apple's 'Glow Time' event on September 9 will likely reveal the new iPhone 16 series. Leaks suggest the base model may cost $799, with higher-end models reaching up to $1,199. Indian consumers should expect higher prices due to enhanced features and production costs.
Tech giant Apple is gearing up for its much-anticipated ‘Glow Time’ event, scheduled for September 9 at 10:30 PM IST. As excitement builds for the unveiling of the new iPhone 16 series, potential buyers, especially those with budget constraints, are curious about the pricing of the 2024 iPhone models. Although the official prices will be disclosed next week, recent leaks offer some insights into the expected costs of the iPhone 16 lineup in India.