Tech giant Apple is gearing up for its much-anticipated ‘Glow Time’ event, scheduled for September 9 at 10:30 PM IST. As excitement builds for the unveiling of the new iPhone 16 series, potential buyers, especially those with budget constraints, are curious about the pricing of the 2024 iPhone models. Although the official prices will be disclosed next week, recent leaks offer some insights into the expected costs of the iPhone 16 lineup in India.

Apple Hub, a prominent source for leaks, has recently shared what it claims are the prices for the iPhone 16 series. According to these leaks, the base model of the iPhone 16 is likely to be priced at $799, which translates to approximately ₹67,100. The iPhone 16 Plus, which boasts a larger display, is expected to cost around $899, roughly ₹75,500. For those looking at the higher-end models, the iPhone 16 Pro might carry a price tag of $1,099 (around ₹92,300) for the 256GB version. The top-tier iPhone 16 Pro Max could start at $1,199, approximately ₹1,00,700, for the same storage capacity.

These prices reflect the US market, and as is customary, the iPhone 16 series is anticipated to come with a steeper price tag in India. The pricing for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may remain in line with the iPhone 15 series, especially since the new models are rumored to feature only minor upgrades. However, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to undergo significant enhancements, particularly in the rear camera system, design, chipset, AI capabilities, battery life, and display size. These improvements could potentially lead to higher prices for these models.

A report from Economic Daily suggests that Apple may introduce high-end molded glass lenses in the iPhone 16 Pro models, with the goal of making the devices lighter, thinner, and enhancing optical zoom functionality. These premium components are likely to increase the overall manufacturing costs, which may result in the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max being more expensive than their predecessors.

While the exact pricing remains uncertain, the combination of advanced features and rising production costs indicates that Indian consumers should prepare for potentially higher prices when the iPhone 16 series officially launches.

