Apple’s HomePod Mini has a hidden feature the company never disclosed

Apple continues to chip away at this opportunity through updates to individual devices. Before the discontinuation of the larger HomePod, the company had been working on an updated version for release in 2022. It has also been developing new speakers with screens and cameras, but such a launch isn’t imminent. Apple is also working on an update to the Apple TV set-top box. Until that time comes, Apple will likely try to unlock the most functionality from the HomePod mini.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}