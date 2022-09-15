Apple’s iOS 16.0.1 update rolled out to fix bugs in iPhone 14 series: Report

The latest update could also be available to install while setting up the new iPhone 14 or iPhone Pro models. Apple has released the iOS 16.1 beta 1 for iPhone on Wednesday with some significant improvements to existing features. The update brings a status bar battery percentage indicator for all iPhone models and allows users delete the Apple Wallet app. The update includes support for the Matter smart home accessories and adds a Clean Energy Charging mode. It is currently available to registered users and a stable update could be released next month.