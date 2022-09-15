Apple’s iOS 16.0.1 update rolled out to fix bugs in iPhone 14 series: Report

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple has released the iOS 16.0.1 update for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. The report citing iOS 16.0.1 release notes suggests that the update includes fixes for issues affecting the activation and migration of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.
Apple, a Cupertino-based company has released the iOS update for the recently-launched iPhone 14 series along with a few selected older iPhone models. Now, the technology giant has reportedly released an iOS 16.0.1 update exclusively for the latest iPhone 14 series. Reportedly, the update is believed to fix bugs which could affect the activation and migration of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.
The American technology company Apple recently also unveiled iOS 16.1 beta 1 update for registered developers. The stable update could be released next month. The new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone Pro Max models will be available for purchase starting September 16.
According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple has released the iOS 16.0.1 update for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models just after the days iOS 16’s release on Monday, September 12. The report citing iOS 16.0.1 release notes suggests that the update includes fixes for issues affecting the activation and migration of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.
The update reportedly fixes issues related to photos appearing soft when zooming in landscape mode on iPhone 14 Pro Max. The new update is also believed to fix bugs which prevent enterprise sign-on apps from authenticating.
The latest update could also be available to install while setting up the new iPhone 14 or iPhone Pro models. Apple has released the iOS 16.1 beta 1 for iPhone on Wednesday with some significant improvements to existing features. The update brings a status bar battery percentage indicator for all iPhone models and allows users delete the Apple Wallet app. The update includes support for the Matter smart home accessories and adds a Clean Energy Charging mode. It is currently available to registered users and a stable update could be released next month.
According to Mixpanel, the adoption rate of iOS 16 is higher when compared to its predecessor iOS 15 which had an adoption rate of 6.48% after a day. Both software updates are no match when compared to iOS 14’s 9.22% adoption rate a day after its release back in 2020.
