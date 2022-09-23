Apple’s iOS 16.0.2 update fixes bugs: Check what has been fixed

The new update from Apple provides bug fixes for a bug that caused camera vibration and blurry photos when shooting with some third party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
The Cupertino based Apple has rolled out its iOS 16.0.2 update to fix bugs. Days after the big public roll out of Apple’s latest OS update for iPhones, there were quite a few noticeable bugs that users encountered. Traditionally, whenever Apple does release a big OS update, there are always a few issues that often pop-up. Apple has now rolled out a new update- iOS 16.0.2.
The first bug that hit Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro model’ and users took to Reddit to claim that the rear camera setup on their handsets violently shakes and makes noises when being used with third-party apps like Snapchat and Instagram. In the native camera app, the iPhone 14 Pro models seem to be working without any issues.
Secondly, there was a bug in the new feature that incessantly asked users for permission to paste something into an app and irritated most users. It was designed as a security feature to make the user aware that the content they are trying to paste may store sensitive information. However, the permission popped-up every time they tried to paste text from another app.
The iOS 16.0.2 update is being released for iPhone 8 and later variants of iPhones. It is about 270MB in size and also includes fixes for occasions where display may appear completely black during device setup, VoiceOver unavailable after rebooting, and issues where touch input was responsive on some iPhone models after a service. Apart from these bug fixes, the update also brings along important security updates.
To recall, Apple has recently released the iOS update for the recently-launched iPhone 14 series along with a few selected older iPhone models. The technology giant has released an iOS 16.0.1 update exclusively for the latest iPhone 14 series. This update is believed to fix bugs which could affect the activation and migration of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.
