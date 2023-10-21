Flipkart currently features a compelling deal on the iPhone 12, with various e-commerce platforms substantially lowering iPhone prices. This trend has gained prominence, especially in the wake of the recent iPhone 15 series launch and nothing could be better than festive season to wait for the sales. For more details on these offers, you can read here. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stunning Blue variant of the Apple iPhone 12, featuring a generous 128 GB of storage, is currently available at a remarkable discount on Flipkart. It is now priced at just Rs. 46,999, down from the original price of Rs. 54,900, marking an impressive 14 percent price reduction.

To make the deal even more attractive, there is an additional five percent cashback available when you use a Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Additionally, you can take advantage of an exchange offer that could potentially save you up to Rs. 39,150 when you trade in your old device. To determine your eligibility for this exchange offer, simply provide your area's PIN code. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The iPhone 12 boasts impressive features, such as 128 GB of internal storage and a 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR Display. Its camera configuration consists of a 12MP dual-lens system on the rear and a 12MP TrueDepth Front Camera, ensuring high-quality photo and video capabilities.

Powering this device is the A14 Bionic Chip, housing a Next Generation Neural Engine Processor, delivering exceptional speed and efficiency across various tasks. Additionally, it is equipped with Ceramic Shield technology, providing up to four times better drop performance, and IP68 water resistance, making it exceptionally durable and reliable.

The iPhone 12 also features support for Dolby Vision HDR recording, allowing users to produce, edit, and experience high-quality videos. It streams content to Apple TV or compatible smart TVs through AirPlay. The Night Mode Time-lapse Video feature allows you to capture captivating light trails when using a tripod, while the 10-bit HDR Video Recording offers approximately 60 times more colors compared to standard 8-bit video recording. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

