Apple’s iPhone 15 Ultra tipped have a premium titanium body: Report

The speculations on Apple’s iPhone 15 Ultra have already started to heat the market. A new leak has revealed some details about the design of the most expensive smartphone of the next iPhone series.
The speculations on Apple’s iPhone 15 Ultra have already started to heat the market. A new leak has revealed some details about the design of the most expensive smartphone of the next iPhone series.
A notable tipster named LeaksApplePro has revealed that the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, which would reportedly be called iPhone 15 Ultra, is expected to have a premium titanium body. However, the iPhone 15 Pro variant might have a stainless steel body just like iPhone 14 and Pro Max variants.
A notable tipster named LeaksApplePro has revealed that the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, which would reportedly be called iPhone 15 Ultra, is expected to have a premium titanium body. However, the iPhone 15 Pro variant might have a stainless steel body just like iPhone 14 and Pro Max variants.
Earlier, before the launch of iPhone 14 series the Pro models of this lineup were also rumoured to have a titanium body but that did not happen. Titanium would not only give the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Ultra a premium feel but will also make the smartphone lighter, stronger and more scratch resistant than steel. It is important to note that titanium-built phones are very rare and will also help in improving the upcoming device’s look.
Earlier, before the launch of iPhone 14 series the Pro models of this lineup were also rumoured to have a titanium body but that did not happen. Titanium would not only give the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Ultra a premium feel but will also make the smartphone lighter, stronger and more scratch resistant than steel. It is important to note that titanium-built phones are very rare and will also help in improving the upcoming device’s look.
Other rumours mention that the Ultra variant will have a better front camera system, longer battery life and a USB Type-C port. The next most expensive iPhone is also expected to come powered by a faster and more efficient 3nm chip.
Other rumours mention that the Ultra variant will have a better front camera system, longer battery life and a USB Type-C port. The next most expensive iPhone is also expected to come powered by a faster and more efficient 3nm chip.
The bump-less camera array and circular buttons that were destined for iPhone 14 Pro might also finally appear on the iPhone 15 Ultra, However, these are all rumours and some details may change in the end.
The bump-less camera array and circular buttons that were destined for iPhone 14 Pro might also finally appear on the iPhone 15 Ultra, However, these are all rumours and some details may change in the end.
Meanwhile, Apple dropped the ‘mini’ lineup with the 14 series and replaced it with the new Plus model. The smartphone is a larger display version of iPhone 14 and comes with a 6.7-inch Retina display. As per a report by The Information, the Cupertino-based company has halted the production of the device.