Apple's iPhone 15 witness declining sales in China amid tough competition with Huawei
Apple Inc.’s new iPhone 15 is selling far worse in China than its predecessor, according to separate analyses, reflecting stubbornly weak consumption as well as the rise of rivals like Huawei Technologies Co.
