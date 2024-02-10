Apple's iPhone 16 series leaks: From display to battery, here's everything expected
Speculations and leaks surrounding the iPhone 16 series suggest significant upgrades in display size, camera layout, battery life, and the integration of generative AI capabilities.
As anticipation mounts for the forthcoming release of Apple's iPhone 16 later this year, speculations and leaks have ignited excitement among tech enthusiasts worldwide. With months to go before the official announcement, rumors swirling around the iPhone 16 series offer intriguing insights into what Apple might have in store for its flagship devices.