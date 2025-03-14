Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to incorporate vapour chamber cooling technology, according to a recent leak. This development could mark a significant advancement in thermal management for the company’s flagship devices, ensuring enhanced performance under heavy workloads.

The latest claim originates from the Chinese social media platform Weibo, where tipster Instant Digital has suggested that Apple will likely introduce vapour cooling chambers exclusively to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This system will reportedly assist in dispersing heat more efficiently, particularly to support the A19 Pro SoC, which is anticipated to power the premium models in the iPhone 17 lineup.

By implementing vapour chamber cooling, Apple could improve heat dissipation and prevent thermal throttling, which can impact performance during intensive tasks such as gaming, video editing, and prolonged camera usage. Currently, Apple’s flagship devices—the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max—rely on graphene sheets for thermal regulation.

However, the move to vapour chamber technology is expected to offer superior heat management, potentially setting a new benchmark for smartphone cooling efficiency.

Additionally, the leak sheds light on Apple’s design choices for the upcoming models. While earlier reports speculated that the iPhone 17 range could feature a narrower Dynamic Island, the latest information suggests that the display design will remain unchanged. This implies that Apple may prioritise internal hardware enhancements over significant aesthetic alterations for this iteration of the iPhone.

As always, Apple has not officially confirmed these details, and further leaks or announcements may provide additional clarity in the coming months. With the iPhone 17 series likely to launch in 2025, industry experts will be closely watching for any confirmation of these anticipated upgrades.

Apple is also expected to introduce some of the most significant changes in years, including the launch of a brand-new iPhone 17 Air model, enhanced camera capabilities, and improved performance across the range.