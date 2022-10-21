Apple's iPhone SE 4 may look like this phone, new leaks surfaced

Apple’s one of the affordable line-up of iPhones, the iPhone SE new generation, is making headlines these days because of its major updates in terms of design. The upcoming iPhone SE is expected to get a bigger display but do not expect flat-edge design to grace the smartphone. This is because the iPhone SE 4 is likely to feature the same design as the iPhone XR. The display size would finally be increased to 6.1-inch from the 4.7-inch, which is a major upgrade for people looking to buy affordable iPhones with bigger displays.
According to a notable tipster Jon Prosser, the iPhone SE 4 will effectively feature the same design as the 2018 iPhone XR. Although the SE series phones feature a dated design, powered by the latest processors, which is a good catch for power hungry users.
To recall, the first generation iPhone SE featured the same design as the iPhone 5S. Thereafter the second and third generation iPhone SE carried the same design as the iPhone 8.
Prosser had previously predicted that the iPhone SE 4th generation would finally get rid of the home button and feature thin bezels as opposed to the thick bezels and home button.
The smartphone may also come with a bigger battery. As far as the chipset, the new iPhone SE may also get the A15 Bionic chipset which currently powers the iPhone 13 series. There are rumours that the A15 chipset will also be used in some iPhone 14 models.
In the camera department, the iPhone XR features a single 12MP sensor. We can expect similar configurations in the iPhone SE as well if it were to take after the iPhone XR. The current generation iPhone SE features a single 8MP sensor. So there will be a huge upgrade not just in terms of battery backup, size but also in terms of the camera sensor.
Meanwhile, Apple iPhone 5c may soon become an obsolete Apple device. As per MacRumours report, the Cupertino-based company has sent a memo to authorsied Apple resellers according to which iPhone 5c will be added to the obsolete product list on November 1.