Apple's iPhone SE 4 may look like this phone, new leaks surfaced

Apple’s one of the affordable line-up of iPhones, the iPhone SE new generation, is making headlines these days because of its major updates in terms of design. The upcoming iPhone SE is expected to get a bigger display but do not expect flat-edge design to grace the smartphone. This is because the iPhone SE 4 is likely to feature the same design as the iPhone XR. The display size would finally be increased to 6.1-inch from the 4.7-inch, which is a major upgrade for people looking to buy affordable iPhones with bigger displays.

