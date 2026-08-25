Apple's iPhone Ultra foldable impresses early testers, but 2 key features may be missing

Apple is reportedly receiving positive feedback from early users of its first foldable iPhone ahead of its expected launch in September. The device is widely rumoured to be called the iPhone Ultra and is expected to feature a compact outer display and a larger, iPad-like screen when unfolded.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, people who have used the device are particularly impressed by its pocket-friendly design, hinge mechanism and software experience on the larger display. However, the foldable is reportedly set to miss two features that could matter to consumers: a telephoto camera and Face ID.

iPhone Ultra testers like the design and hinge In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said early feedback on the foldable's overall design has been positive. The device is reportedly easy to carry when closed and offers a larger workspace when unfolded.

The hinge is expected to be one of Apple's key strengths. According to Gurman, early users have been impressed by its grip and durability. The internal display is expected to measure around 7.8 inches, while the external screen could be around 5.5 inches.

Apple is also reportedly optimising iOS for the larger display. A new version of iOS with app layouts similar to those on the iPad could make multitasking, gaming and productivity more practical on the foldable.

No telephoto camera could be a major drawback The biggest concern could be the camera setup. The iPhone Ultra is expected to feature a dual-camera system with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an ultrawide camera, but reportedly no dedicated telephoto lens.

That could be a questionable decision, particularly if the phone carries a premium price. Apple is expected to price the foldable above $2,000. Advanced zoom capabilities have become a standard feature on Apple's Pro iPhones, something buyers of premium smartphones have come to expect.

Gurman also noted that customers willing to spend heavily on a first-generation foldable are likely to expect high-end camera performance. This could become a deciding factor for some existing iPhone Pro users, who may instead opt for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Touch ID instead of Face ID The second major compromise could be biometric authentication. The foldable may not feature Face ID and could instead use Touch ID integrated into the side button.

Gurman suggested the move could be linked to Apple's efforts to keep the device as thin as possible. The phone is reportedly expected to measure around 4.5mm when unfolded.

Apple is expected to launch the foldable alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, potentially around 9 September. Reports suggest the starting price could be around $2,000, with higher-storage variants potentially reaching $2,500.

The iPhone Ultra does not necessarily need to become a major seller for Apple. As a first-generation foldable, it could serve as a halo product showcasing the company's approach to foldable technology.