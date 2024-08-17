Apple launched its latest MacBook Air lineup powered by the M3 chipset earlier this year. Within a few months of hitting the markets, the Cupetino based tech giant is providing massive discounts on the laptop, making it available at an effective price of under ₹1,00,000 during the ongoing sale offers.

MacBook Air M3 price cut:

MacBook Air M3 with 8GB RAM/256GB SSD is listed at a price of ₹1,03, 490 on Vijay Sales, a ₹11,410 discount from its launch just a few months ago. However, ICICI and SBI Bank credit card holders can get the Apple laptop at an effective price of ₹93,490 by availing a ₹10,000 instant discount.

A similar deal is also being offered on Flipkart, where the 13-inch variant of the 2024 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD is listed at a price of ₹1,04,900. However, ICICI and SBI Bank credit card holders are eligible for a ₹10,000 instant discount, taking the effective price of the device to ₹94,900. For users exchanging their old devices, there is an additional ₹5,000 exchange bonus as well on certain models.

MacBook Air M3 specifications:

MacBook Air M3 features a 13-inch LED Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2560 x 1664 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 nits. It is a thin and light machine with a weight of just 1.24kg and support for 1080P camera.

One of the key highlights of the latest MacBook Air is the impressive performance enhancements it boasts, with a remarkable 60 percent speed boost compared to its predecessor, the M1 version. Moreover, Apple has used a 52.6-watt hour Lithium Polymer Battery with the MacBook M3 and the company promises 18 hours of battery life. Another key upgrade from earlier generations is the support for dual external displays.

