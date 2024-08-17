Apple's latest MacBook Air M3 gets a massive discount, available effectively under ₹1 lakh. Here's how to get the deal
The MacBook Air M3, featuring a 13-inch Retina display and 60% speed boost over the M1, is available at an effective price of ₹93,490 on Vijay Sales and ₹94,900 on Flipkart with bank discounts.
Apple launched its latest MacBook Air lineup powered by the M3 chipset earlier this year. Within a few months of hitting the markets, the Cupetino based tech giant is providing massive discounts on the laptop, making it available at an effective price of under ₹1,00,000 during the ongoing sale offers.