OnePlus is all geared up to launch its much-anticipated OnePlus 13 series smartphones in India on 7th January 2025. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the upcoming series is set to introduce magnetic functionality similar to Apple's MagSafe, as revealed by details about the official OnePlus 13 series cases.

Both the OnePlus 13 and 13R models are expected to feature a “Sandstone Magnetic case," while the OnePlus 13 will also offer additional options such as a “Wood Grain Magnetic Half-pack case" and an “Aramid Fibre Magnetic case." The use of the term “magnetic" in these product names indicates that the cases may support magnetic accessories. This hints at the introduction of new magnetic charging solutions by OnePlus.

Reportedly, the Chinese tech giant has already launched a 5,000mAh magnetic power bank and a 50W AIRVOOC magnetic wireless charger in its domestic market. These accessories are likely to accompany the OnePlus 13 series in other regions, including India. Furthermore, the new magnetic cases may align with the Qi2 wireless charging standard, enabling compatibility with a wide range of third-party chargers and power banks.

As per several media reports and leaks, the OnePlus 13 is expected to boast high-end specifications, including a 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 3168x1440, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 4500 nits. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the device could come with up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage. It is also set to feature a 50MP triple-camera system, a 6000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, and an IP68/IP69 rating for durability.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R will likely feature slightly pared-down specs, such as a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and a triple-camera setup led by a 50MP lens. Both models will run on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.