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Apple’s new AI-ready Mac Mini gets M6 chip as Mac Studio gets M5 Ultra: Price, specs, pre-order date, and more

Apple launches new Mac Mini and Mac Studio with M6, M5 Pro, M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips. Check prices, specs and pre-order details.

Livemint
Published25 Aug 2026, 06:43 PM IST
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The Mac mini fits in the palm of your hand
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Apple has unveiled new Mac Mini and Mac Studio models with upgraded processors and hardware designed to improve artificial intelligence workloads, strengthening the company's push to make its desktop computers a key platform for developers building and running AI models locally.

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Also Read | Apple Mac mini with M5 or M6 chip may debut before iPhone 18 Pro event

The announcement comes weeks before Apple is expected to unveil its next generation of iPhones. The new Macs highlight the growing role of Apple's desktop hardware in AI development, particularly among developers and researchers who want to run AI agents and models without relying entirely on cloud computing.

The new Mac Mini can be configured with Apple's M6 or M5 Pro chips, while the Mac Studio gets M5 Max and M5 Ultra options. The new computers are available for pre-order from Tuesday and will begin shipping on September 22.

New Mac Mini gets M6 and M5 Pro chips

The Mac Mini is now available with two chip options, the M6 and M5 Pro. The M6 makes the compact desktop Apple's first computer powered by an M6-generation processor.

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The M6 chip is manufactured using a 2-nanometre process by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Also Read | Apple flags chip shortage risk as iPhone and Mac sales growth slows

Apple said the M5 Pro configuration can process large language model prompts 8.5 times faster than older Pro versions of the Mac Mini, highlighting the company's focus on AI performance.

The previous Mac Mini generation was offered with M4, M4 Pro and M4 Max processors.

Mac Mini price increases to $899

The new Mac Mini starts at $899, marking a $100 increase from the previous price.

The starting price had already risen from $599 during the summer, with Apple attributing the increase to higher memory costs.

The price change comes as demand for computing hardware capable of handling AI workloads continues to influence the desktop computer market.

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Mac Studio gets M5 Max and M5 Ultra

Apple has also upgraded its Mac Studio, its most powerful desktop computer without a built-in display.

The new Mac Studio can be configured with the M5 Max or M5 Ultra chip. Apple says Mac Studio models equipped with M5 Max can run large language models nearly four times faster than the previous generation.

Also Read | Intel begins manufacturing Apple Silicon for iPhone, iPad and Mac

The M5 Ultra is Apple's most powerful chip currently available. The company says multiple Mac Studio systems equipped with the Ultra chip can be connected to operate as a single machine, pooling their memory to handle AI models with as many as trillion parameters.

Apple discontinued the Mac Pro earlier this year, leaving the Mac Studio as its most powerful standalone desktop option.

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Mac Studio price starts at $2,499

The Mac Studio with an M5 Max chip starts at $2,499, unchanged from the previous generation.

The M5 Ultra version starts at $5,499. The previous Mac Studio with an Ultra chip had started at $5,299 and used the older M3 Ultra processor.

The higher-end configuration is aimed at users working with demanding AI models and other computationally intensive workloads.

Apple targets developers running AI locally

Apple is increasingly positioning its Macs as machines for developing and running AI applications locally.

Developers building AI agents, including those using software such as OpenClaw, can use a dedicated Mac Mini rather than relying on cloud infrastructure. The Mac Studio is also being used by AI researchers experimenting with training and deploying models locally.

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Apple highlighted the neural engines built into its iPhone and Mac processors, which are designed specifically to accelerate machine-learning workloads. The company also pointed to its unified memory architecture, which can reduce certain memory bottlenecks when running AI models.

“With these frameworks and new chips, developers can run and fine-tune large AI models locally on their Mac,” Apple said in the press release.

New Macs: Pre-order and shipping date

Apple's new Mac Mini and Mac Studio models are available for pre-order from Tuesday.

The computers are scheduled to ship from September 22.

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