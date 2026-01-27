Apple's new AirTag: 5 things to know about the updated device - Wider range, same price?

Apple has now added another gadget to its already expanding range of accessories and wearable technology. It has launched an updated version of its AirTag item tracker, now offering longer range, a louder speaker and other improvements.

But do the prices remain same? From specifications to what the updated AirTag offers – here's all you need to know:

1. Wider finding range Apple’s new AirTag model, first introduced in 2021 and widely used to track everyday items like keys, bags and luggage, has now been upgraded to make finding lost belongings quicker and easier—especially when they are nearby but out of sight.

The updated version features an improved Bluetooth chip that extends its tracking range by up to 50% compared to the previous generation, Apple said in a statement on Monday, 26 January.

2. Louder speaker The updated AirTag's speaker is 50% louder than before, according to the company, and includes what Apple calls a “distinctive new chime” that it said makes it easier to find items that have gone missing.

The sound can now be heard from up to twice the distance, which is intended to help users find items hidden in bags, drawers or furniture.

3. Apple watch support In a first, Precision Finding is supported on Apple Watch. This means that users with an Apple Watch Series 9 or later, or Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later, can now locate their AirTag directly from their wrist, rather than relying solely on an iPhone.

4. New features for same price? The new device is available now for the same price as its predecessor and can still be purchased in a four-pack for $99.

For India too, the pricing remains unchanged at ₹3,790 for a single AirTag and ₹12,900 for a four-pack. Free personalised engraving is also available through Apple’s online store and app.

5. When will the new AirTag hit stores? The new AirTag is available to order now and will reach Apple Store locations and authorised resellers later this week. It requires iOS 26 or later, or iPadOS 26 or later, with an Apple Account and Find My enabled.

As with the original model, the new version is “designed exclusively for tracking objects, and not people or pets,” Apple said in the statement. The device includes a range of protections against unwanted tracking or stalking, including cross-platform alerts on both iOS and Android.