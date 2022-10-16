Apple’s next product is just days away, says Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest edition of PowerOn weekly newsletter. He says that the Cupertino-based company is set to announce new 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the device, codenamed J617 and J620, that include the same M2 processor found in the latest MacBook Air. Likely to be called Apple M2 iPad Pro, the device will be the first update to the top-end iPad lineup since April 2021, when Apple introduced M1 chipset on both the models with a new 12.-9-inch mini-LED display.

Gurman says that the M2 chip will be the biggest change as the processor is expected to offer a nearly 20% speed boost. On the design front, the upcoming iPads are said to look similar to the 2021 Pro models. “The current look is slicker and aligns with the design of Apple’s other iPads and the iPhone, so it makes sense to stick with it for now," the report says.

As per the report, Apple is also working on a new entry-level tablet with a USB Type-C port. This iPad may have a similar design to the iPad Pro. When it arrives, this new low-end iPad will be the most significant update to that line in several years and mark a bit of a strategy shift, the report adds. The entry-level product typically only gets annual processor upgrades.

On the software side, the iPhone maker is reportedly planning to release iPadOS 16.1—the first iPad version of iOS 16—around the week of October 24. Gurman’s report says that the development is set to be finished the prior week if all goes to plan. The new iPad software update and the first version of macOS Ventura will come with support for the latest iPad Pro models and the next versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Meanwhile, Apple’s quarterly earnings call takes place on October 27, and it is likely that the company could launch new products in the days or weeks ahead of that report.