Apple’s next iPad Pro is arriving soon: Report

On the software side, the iPhone maker is reportedly planning to release iPadOS 16.1—the first iPad version of iOS 16—around the week of October 24. Gurman’s report says that the development is set to be finished the prior week if all goes to plan. The new iPad software update and the first version of macOS Ventura will come with support for the latest iPad Pro models and the next versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Meanwhile, Apple’s quarterly earnings call takes place on October 27, and it is likely that the company could launch new products in the days or weeks ahead of that report.