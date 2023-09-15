Apple's official site back again; pre-booking commences. Check prices

Apple's official site back again; pre-booking commences. Check prices2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 06:28 PM IST
Apple's website experienced an outage but pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series have now started. Prices in India range from ₹79,900 to ₹1,99,900, with discounts available for certain models.
Apple's official website experienced a temporary outage just before the anticipated commencement of pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series. However, the tech giant has now started the pre-booking process for its latest smartphone lineup, which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.