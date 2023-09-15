Apple's official site back again; pre-booking commences. Check prices

Apple's website experienced an outage but pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series have now started. Prices in India range from ₹79,900 to ₹1,99,900, with discounts available for certain models.

Apple's official website experienced a temporary outage just before the anticipated commencement of pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series. However, the tech giant has now started the pre-booking process for its latest smartphone lineup, which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that the sale will officially begin fromSep 22, 2023 onwards. Here is all you need to know on the Indian prices and discount details on the all new iPhone 15 series.

iPhone 15 Series: Variant-wise prices in India The iPhone 15 lineup offers various storage options and price points. The base model with 128GB storage is priced at ₹79,900, while the 256GB version comes in at ₹89,900. For those who need more storage, the 512GB model is available for ₹1,09,900. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moving on to the iPhone 15 Plus, the 128GB variant costs ₹89,900, and the 256GB model is priced at ₹99,900. There's also a 512GB option for this iPhone, which can be purchased for ₹1,19,900.

For the iPhone 15 Pro, the 128GB model is offered at ₹1,34,900, and the 256GB version is available at ₹1,44,900. Those requiring even more storage can opt for the 512GB model priced at ₹1,64,900 or the 1TB variant at ₹1,84,900.

The top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced at ₹1,59,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB option comes at a price of ₹1,79,900, while the 1TB model is available for ₹1,99,900. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iPhone 15 Series: Details on discount and offers Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are currently available on Flipkart with a discount of ₹5,000 applicable to HDFC bank credit card purchases. Additionally, HDFC debit cardholders can benefit from this discount when selecting EMI payment options. However, it is notable that Flipkart does not extend this offer to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple's official online store is another option for purchasing iPhones. Apple has introduced discounts and cashback deals for the iPhone 15 Pro devices. HDFC Bank cardholders are eligible for a ₹6,000 discount, while non-Pro models come with a ₹5,000 cashback offer. Furthermore, Apple provides a trade-in program, allowing customers to trade in eligible smartphones for a new iPhone and receive up to ₹55,700 in instant credit.